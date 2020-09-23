Traders Purchase High Volume of Elastic Put Options (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,524 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,711% compared to the typical daily volume of 581 put options.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,433,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 30,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,778,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,774 shares of company stock worth $28,583,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

