Traders Buy High Volume of Community Health Systems Call Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,032% compared to the average volume of 483 call options.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $482.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

