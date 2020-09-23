Traceability Chain Hits Market Cap of $688,939.02 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $688,939.02 and $42.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00080277 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001362 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000449 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00116271 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

