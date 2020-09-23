Town Centre Securities Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.40. Town Centre Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 89.62 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.94 ($3.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

