Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,396.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,708 shares of company stock valued at $23,052,930 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

