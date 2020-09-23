The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given Media Impact Score of 0.20

Media headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

LON TMG opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.64. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

