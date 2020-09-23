Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $424.23 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.77, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.