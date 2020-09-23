Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.94 ($1.31), with a volume of 23768323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.30 ($1.38).

Specifically, insider Pete Redfern sold 102,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £110,953.80 ($144,980.79).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective (up from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

