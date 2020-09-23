Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.44% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,210 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,070,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

