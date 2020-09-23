Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.12

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TND opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 363.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tandem Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.72.

Tandem Group (LON:TND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 22.70 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

