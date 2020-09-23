Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -144.45 and a beta of 0.50. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $5,429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,610 shares of company stock valued at $54,796,508. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

