Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RGRX) Critical Comparison

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Synlogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 1,000.65 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Synlogic $2.22 million 31.70 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.21

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synlogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Synlogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Synlogic 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synlogic has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 450.16%. Given Synlogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Synlogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,977.92% N/A -211.73% Synlogic -2,761.83% -38.34% -31.85%

Summary

Synlogic beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It also evaluates the commercial development of peptide fragments and derivatives of Tß4 for potential cosmeceutical and other personal care uses. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.