SunCoke Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,124.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.