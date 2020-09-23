Substratum (SUB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $498.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx and Binance. Substratum has a total market cap of $898,257.17 and $498.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00226289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00078017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.01461208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00200285 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

