Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,240 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 413,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.