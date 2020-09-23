Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,357 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,509% compared to the typical volume of 282 put options.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

