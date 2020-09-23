Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Matthews International Call Options (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 48 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 124,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matthews International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Matthews International stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $695.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

