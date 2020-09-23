Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Lincoln Electric Put Options (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,686% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after purchasing an additional 793,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 337,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.