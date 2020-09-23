Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Six Flags Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 24,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,035 call options.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $33,813,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,030,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $13,455,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

