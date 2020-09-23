Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.
Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.19 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $964,024.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,571 shares of company stock worth $9,488,765. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.
