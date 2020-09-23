Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Steelcase updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.58.

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

