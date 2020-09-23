Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Smart Global worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Smart Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Smart Global stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $636.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

