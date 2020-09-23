SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 4,442.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,374 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

SITC opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

