Simon Haslam Purchases 50,926 Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Stock

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) insider Simon Haslam bought 50,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £110,000.16 ($143,734.69).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 420.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. Network International Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Network International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

