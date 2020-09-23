Sierra Wireless Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 505 call options on the company. This is an increase of 702% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $112,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

