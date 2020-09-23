Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSRR. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $252.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

