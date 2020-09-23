Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $459.56 or 0.04376396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Shivom is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

