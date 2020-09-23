Shell Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 774 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 562% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.72. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

