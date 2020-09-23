Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.26.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

