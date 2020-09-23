Scotiabank Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$25.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$25.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.0746508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

