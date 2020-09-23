Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

