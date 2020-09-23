Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BofA Securities raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.48.

CTSH stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,540. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

