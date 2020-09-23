Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $577.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

