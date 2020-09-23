Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of PPC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

