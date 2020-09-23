Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $782,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,147,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

