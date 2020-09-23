Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

