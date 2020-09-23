Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 27.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

