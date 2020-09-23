Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,983 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

