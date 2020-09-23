Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TDC opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

