Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $344.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day moving average of $333.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

