Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,663 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,348 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

