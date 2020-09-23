Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 11,003 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SI-Bone worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $667.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,599.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,211. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

