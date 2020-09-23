Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $11,128,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

