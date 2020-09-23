Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.