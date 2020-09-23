Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,014 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,184,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,621 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 189.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,805,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,529 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

