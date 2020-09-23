Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBSNF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF opened at $42.99 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. It operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. The company offers online classifieds services; and publishes single-copy print and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers. It is also involved in printing and distribution, as well as online personal finance, price comparison, online coupon, and online directory activities.

