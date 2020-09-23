ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,646 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ScanSource by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $559,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

