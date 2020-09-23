Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 1,121,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 810,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

