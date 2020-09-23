Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $38,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 145,310 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE SNY opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.