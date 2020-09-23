Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0027 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $930,663.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.01239968 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.